Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Buyback update

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Buyback update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom pursuant to The European Union Withdrawal Act 2018, as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

1 July 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc

Buyback update

The Board of Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc (the "Company" or "MHN") announces a recommencement of its share buyback programme in light of the Company's wide share price discount to its net asset value.

At the AGM held on 27 June 2024, shareholders granted authority for the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within certain limits. The Board actively considers using this buyback authority where it believes it is in shareholders' best interests.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital (Company Secretary)

Paul Griggs +44 (0)20 3709 8733

Richard Plaskett

Deutsche Numis (Corporate Broker)

David Benda +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Matt Goss


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.