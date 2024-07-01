Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Buyback update

1 July 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc

Buyback update

The Board of Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc (the "Company" or "MHN") announces a recommencement of its share buyback programme in light of the Company's wide share price discount to its net asset value.

At the AGM held on 27 June 2024, shareholders granted authority for the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within certain limits. The Board actively considers using this buyback authority where it believes it is in shareholders' best interests.

