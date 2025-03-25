Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 24 March 2025 was 171.28p (cum income).
The unaudited NAV above includes the impact of £0.7m in accrued liquidation costs. An estimated further cost of circa £0.2m has not yet been reflected. This is in line with the total £0.9m cost estimate stated in the previous announcements to date.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
25 March 2025
