

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gaylord, Minnesota-based M.G. Waldbaum dba Michael Foods Inc. is recalling around 4,620 pounds of Fair Meadow Foundations liquid egg products citing misbranding and undeclared dairy (milk), a known allergen.



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS, the recall involves 32-oz. paperboard carton containing 'FAIR MEADOW Foundations WHOLE EGGS with CITRIC ACID' with the use by date of '16 SEP 24' and lot code 4162G.



The impacted liquid egg breakfast blend formulation items is packaged within a corrugated case labeled Scrambled Egg Blend with the same use by date and lot code.



The products were produced on June 11, and bear establishment number 'EST. G1455' inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to restaurant consignees for institutional use in Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, and Utah.



The product contains dairy (milk), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The recall was initiated after the firm, following a routine carton inventory evaluation, notified FSIS that a limited amount of Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons was unaccounted for. There was a corresponding excess of Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg carton in inventory.



Following investigation, it was determined that the unaccounted Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons were inadvertently utilized during a single short Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg production run. The Breakfast Blend formulation contains a dairy ingredient (milk), which is not declared on the Whole Egg with Citric Acid label.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.



Over concern that some product may be in institutional/restaurant refrigerators, the FSIS urged them not to serve these products, and to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX