

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Oxley, has decided to leave the company to pursue another opportunity.



He will step down from the board by no later than March 31, 2025.



The board has commenced a process to identify a successor to Oxley, the company said in a statement.



Separately, Croda International Plc (CRDA.L), a specialty chemicals company, said it hired Oxley as its new CFO and Executive Director.



