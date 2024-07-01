

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L), a specialty chemicals company, Monday said it appointed Stephen Oxley as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director.



Previous finance chief Louisa Burdett had disclosed in December last year her wish to leave the firm in June this year to join Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc.



Oxley, currently CFO of Johnson Matthey Plc, will join Croda no later than 1 April 2025. In the meantime, Anthony Fitzpatrick, President Strategy, Corporate Development & Industrial Specialties will serve as interim CFO.



