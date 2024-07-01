The latest test method addresses the fire propagation behavior of a residential battery energy storage system if a thermal runaway propagation event leading to an internal fire were to occur during the system's lifetime. From pv magazine ESS News site Electrical standards provider UL Solutions has announced a new testing protocol that addresses fire service organizations' demand for enhanced evaluations of residential battery energy storage systems (BESS). The UL 9540B Outline of Investigation for Large-Scale Fire Test for Residential Battery Energy Storage Systems includes a testing protocol ...

