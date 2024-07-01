

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax Group Plc (SPX.L), a maker of steam management systems and related products, confirmed on Monday that Louisa Burdett will commence her role as Chief Financial Officer on July 8, 2024.



On December 18, 2023, the company had announced the appointment of Burdett as its new finance chef.



She will replace Phil Scott, who assumed the role of interim CFO after Nimesh Patel appointed as Chief Executive of the Group on January 16, 2024.



Until recently, Burdett was serving as the CFO at Croda International Plc (CRDA.L), a specialty chemicals company.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX