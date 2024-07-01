Basware Integrates Amazon Business for One-Stop Shopping Experience

Browse and purchase Amazon Business products directly with Basware

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, a global leader in AP (accounts payable) automation and invoice processing, has announced its integration with Amazon Business to streamline the purchasing and procurement process for customers. The new Amazon Business Integrated Search feature will allow buyers to search for items from Amazon Business and checkout directly within Basware's Procurement solution.

Alongside its AP automation platform, Basware Procurement offers businesses a consumer-style shopping marketplace that makes it easy to purchase goods from multiple suppliers.

While searching for products, buyers can now browse and compare items from Amazon Business and other suppliers. With an Amazon Business account on Basware's Procurement solution, buyers can select Amazon Business items, verify product details, delivery options, and payment methods in seconds. Similar to the Amazon consumer shopping experience, customers can easily add items, return to their Basware Procurement basket and proceed to checkout with just a few clicks.

Procurement leaders juggle numerous responsibilities, facing challenges like supply management, rogue purchasing and lack of transparency. These challenges directly impact the organization's bottom line. From mitigating risks to enhancing transparency through automation, addressing these challenges are essential for streamlined procurement processes and business success.

Benefits of Amazon Business Integrated Search:

Streamlined Procurement - Buyers can browse Amazon Business items and add to their Basware cart with just a few clicks.

Broader Product Coverage - Buyers gain access to Amazon Business's vast product catalog and can compare items that best suit their needs.

Better Spend Visibility - Businesses have better control over spend and avoid maverick buying when purchases across multiple suppliers are managed under one platform.

Improved Compliance - Procurement and sourcing managers are empowered to purchase the products they need, helping maintain compliance with company purchasing policies.

Perttu Nihti, Chief Product Officer at Basware, commented on the integration with Amazon Business: "In today's fast-paced business world, efficiency is key. At Basware, we're dedicated to simplifying procurement and streamlining the purchasing process for our customers, while ensuring compliance with company purchasing policies. We're excited to introduce our latest innovation and integration with Amazon Business to include its search and shopping functionality. Together, Basware and Amazon Business are delivering better purchasing, spend visibility and an enhanced experience for our customers."

Fabricio Pedroza, Director of Amazon Business UK&I, commented: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Basware to bring the ease and convenience of Amazon Business directly into their procurement platform. This integration reduces friction in business buying and streamlines the overall procurement process, giving customers access to our vast catalogue, while upholding purchasing controls."

How it Works

Searching for Amazon Business products is now easier than ever, allowing buyers to:

Search and view items from Amazon Business on the Basware Procurement solution. Confirm product details, delivery options, and payment methods. Add items to their Basware Procurement basket with a few clicks for checkout.

For details on activating an Amazon Business account for a seamless procurement shopping experience with Basware, visit the blog here.

About Basware??

Basware is how finance leaders in global enterprises can finally automate their complex, labor-intensive invoice processes and stay compliant with regulatory change. Our AP automation and invoicing platform helps you achieve a new level of efficiency - in a matter of months - while reducing errors and risks. We bring a unique combination of true automation, complete coverage, and deeper expertise to make it all just happen for our customers. That's why the world's most efficient AP departments at thousands of companies rely on Basware to handle over 220 million invoices per year. With Basware, Now it all just happens.?

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450243/Basware.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/basware-integrates-amazon-business-for-one-stop-shopping-experience-302185692.html