HEXPOL AB: Klas Dahlberg new President and CEO of HEXPOL AB

As previously communicated, Klas Dahlberg has been appointed President and CEO of HEXPOL AB. He assumes his position today, on July 1 2024.

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2023 amounted to 22,046 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,100 employees in fourteen countries. Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.