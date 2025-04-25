HEXPOL AB: Interim report January - March 2025

JANUARY - MARCH 2025

o Sales increased to 5,381 MSEK (5,312).

o EBIT amounted to 839 MSEK (905).

o EBIT-margin amounted to 15.6 percent (17.0).

o Profit after tax amounted to 602 MSEK (654).

o Earnings per share amounted to 1.75 SEK (1.90).o Operating cash flow increased to 188 MSEK (112)."We delivered a stable first quarter with a turnover in line with the same quarter previous year, despite a great deal of uncertainty in the world around us. As expected, during the quarter, we saw the increased demand after the seasonally weak fourth quarter of 2024. In total the first quarter 2025 showed sales of 5,381 MSEK (5,312) with EBIT of 839 MSEK (905) and an EBIT-margin of 15.6 percent (17.0).The great uncertainty in the world continues with geopolitical unrest and, not least, trade barriers in the form of tariffs initiated by the US administration. We have a strong local presence in both the US and Europe with very little exports between the regions. We did not see a direct impact from the tariffs in the first quarter. There are, however, activities ongoing to handle the tariffs going forward and we expect the impact on margins to be limited. At the same time, the tariffs can have an indirect impact if they affect end customer demand. However, HEXPOL has a strong market position and a well-proven business model that together with a strong customer focus and geographical closeness to our customers gives us good conditions to deal with the uncertainty in the world."Klas Dahlberg, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Rosén

Deputy CEO and CFO

+46 (0)40 25 46 60

peter.rosen@hexpol.com

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2024 amounted to 20,437 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries. Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-25 12:00 CEST.