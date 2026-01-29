HEXPOL AB: Year-end report 2025

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2025

o Adjusted EBIT amounted to 508 MSEK (631).

o EBIT amounted to 508 MSEK (556).

o Profit after tax amounted to 339 MSEK (353).

o Operating cash flow amounted to 1,037 MSEK (1,171).



o Sales amounted to 19,324 MSEK (20,437).

o Adjusted EBIT-margin amounted to 14.4 percent (15.9).

o EBIT-margin amounted to 14.4 percent (15.5).

o Earnings per share amounted to 5.64 SEK (6.45).

o Non-recurring items amounted to 0 MSEK (expense of 75) before tax.

We delivered sales of 4,254 MSEK (4,694), which is 9 percent lower than the corresponding period previous year. The lower sales were mainly affected by negative currency effects of 9 percent. Adjusted for the negative currency effects the sales were in line with previous year. In addition to currency effects, acquisitions contributed positively to sales with 3 percent while organic sales developed negatively with 3 percent. Adjusted EBIT amounted to 508 MSEK (631) in the quarter where the decrease is mainly affected by currency and mix effects. We delivered a strong cash flow of 1,037 MSEK (1,171), positively impacted by successful reduction of our working capital. The Board of directors propose an ordinary unchanged dividend for 2025 of 4.20 SEK per share (4.20).

Global uncertainty continues with geopolitical concerns, and we currently see no general market improvement in the near future. However, HEXPOL has a strong market position and a well-proven business model that together with a strong customer focus and geographical closeness to our customers gives us good conditions to deal with global uncertainty. We continue to strengthen the company's position by laying the foundation for taking advantage of the growth opportunities that exist, organically as well as through acquisitions, while we continuously work with efficiency measures."

Klas Dahlberg, HEXPOL AB President and CEO

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19,324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries. Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

