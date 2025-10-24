HEXPOL AB: Interim report January-September 2025

JULY - SEPTEMBER 2025

o Sales amounted to 4,692 MSEK (4,977).

o EBIT amounted to 688 MSEK (800).

o EBIT-margin amounted to 14.7 percent (16,1).

o Profit after tax amounted to 465 MSEK (559).

o Earnings per share amounted to 1.35 SEK (1.62).

o Operating cash flow amounted to 740 MSEK (803).





JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025

o Sales amounted to 15,070 MSEK (15,743).

o EBIT amounted to 2,283 MSEK (2,616).

o EBIT-margin amounted to 15.1 percent (16.6).

o Profit after tax amounted to 1,604 MSEK (1,867).

o Earnings per share amounted to 4.66 SEK (5.42).

o Operating cash flow amounted to 1,762 MSEK (1,841).

"During the quarter we saw stable volumes within the Group where the volumes in Europe grew slightly while those in North America decreased. The decreased sales within business area Compounding were mainly affected by currency- and mix effects. The sales within business area Engineered Products were stable and in total for the Group we delivered good cash flow. This is particularly positive as uncertainty in the world remains high.

During the quarter we saw a further strengthening of the Swedish krona which has a negative impact for HEXPOL compared to the previous year. In total the third quarter 2025 showed sales of 4,692 MSEK (4,977), including a negative currency effect of 312 MSEK and an EBIT of 688 MSEK (800), including a negative currency effect of 53 MSEK. The EBIT margin amounted to 14.7 percent (16.1). Cash flow amounted to 740 MSEK (803) during the quarter.

The geopolitical unrest in the world remains very high. At the same time, we have a strong business model, strong market positions and we show good resilience in a challenging external situation. We feel well equipped for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Klas Dahlberg, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Rosén

Deputy CEO and CFO

peter.rosen@hexpol.com

+46 (0) 40 25 46 60

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2024 amounted to 20,437 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries. Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 13:00 CEST.