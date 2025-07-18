HEXPOL AB: Half-year report January-June 2025

APRIL - JUNE 2025

o Sales amounted to 4,997 MSEK (5,454).

o EBIT amounted to 756 MSEK (911).

o EBIT-margin amounted to 15.1 percent (16,7).

o Profit after tax amounted to 537 MSEK (654).

o Earnings per share amounted to 1.56 SEK (1.90).

o Operating cash flow amounted to 834 MSEK (926).





JANUARY - JUNE 2025

o Sales amounted to 10,378 MSEK (10,766).

o EBIT amounted to 1,595 MSEK (1,816).

o EBIT-margin amounted to 15.4 percent (16.9).

o Profit after tax amounted to 1,139 MSEK (1,308).

o Earnings per share amounted to 3.31 SEK (3.80).

o Operating cash flow amounted to 1,022 MSEK (1,038).

"In a still uncertain world, it is positive to see that our operations in Europe show resilience, that the business area Engineered Products is growing and that the cash flow is solid. The challenge in demand is mainly visible in North America, which is affected negatively by the uncertainty linked to the threat of trade barriers in the form of tariffs.

During the quarter we saw a further strengthening of the Swedish krona which has a negative impact for HEXPOL. In total the second quarter 2025 showed sales of 4,997 MSEK (5,454), including a negative currency effect of 367 MSEK and an EBIT of 756 MSEK (911), including a negative currency effect of 52 MSEK. The EBIT margin amounted to 15.1 percent (16.7). We delivered a solid cash flow of 834 MSEK (926).

The geopolitical unrest in the world continues. We have a strong local presence in both North America and Europe with 53 sites close to our customers with very limited exports between the regions. HEXPOL has a well-proven business model, a strong market position and shows good resilience in a challenging external situation."

For further information, please contact:

Peter Rosén

Deputy CEO and CFO

+46 (0)40 25 46 60

peter.rosen@hexpol.com

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2024 amounted to 20,437 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries. Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 10:00 CEST.