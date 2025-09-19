HEXPOL AB: Kenneth Bloom appointed interim President of HEXPOL Compounding Americas

HEXPOL AB (publ) has appointed Kenneth Bloom as interim President of HEXPOL Compounding Americas effective September 19, 2025. Kenneth Bloom succeeds Gary Moore, who will leave the company September 19, 2025. Kenneth Bloom will act as interim President until a permanent successor has been appointed.

Kenneth has previously held the position as President of HEXPOL Compounding Americas between 2020 and 2022 and before that has some 20 years of experience within the polymer industry.

"I want to thank Gary for his contributions to HEXPOL, and I am happy to welcome Kenneth Bloom back to HEXPOL as interim President of Compounding Americas. Kenneth has extensive experience from our industry and HEXPOL specifically. He is a strong leader that will be able to continue the next phase of growth and value creation until a permanent solution is in place", says Klas Dahlberg, President and CEO of HEXPOL AB.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Dahlberg

President and CEO

+46 (0) 40 25 46 60

klas.dahlberg@hexpol.com

Peter Rosén

Deputy CEO and CFO

+46 (0) 40 25 46 60

peter.rosen@hexpol.com

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2024 amounted to 20,437 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries. Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.