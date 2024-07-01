

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Monday as investors reacted positively to the first round of the French election results.



French far-right's significant win in the first round of parliamentary elections wasn't as impressive as expected, leaving the final result dependent on party deals before a second-round next weekend.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off the results of a survey showing that Germany's manufacturing sector experienced a fresh setback at the end of the second quarter.



The HCOB final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for German manufacturing fell to 43.5 in June from 45.4 in May, confirming a preliminary flash estimate.



The benchmark DAX was up 95 points, or half a percent, at 18,331 after edging up 0.1 percent on Friday.



Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex fell about 1 percent despite receiving an order from Aquila Clean Energy for 123.9 MW in Spain.



