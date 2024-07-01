Prestigious Accolades Recognize Netcracker for Its Cloud BSS, AI-Driven Intelligent Automation and Cloud-Native Platform

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received three Gold Stevies in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards, the premier business awards program in the U.S. Netcracker received the highest level of recognition in the following categories: New Product Award Subscription Billing Solution for Netcracker Cloud BSS Solution; Mobile Operations Management Solution for Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation and Telecommunications Product for its flagship Netcracker Digital Platform.

The accolades validate Netcracker's commitment to developing and deploying the most advanced products and solutions in the market that help service providers around the world with their most challenging issues, including digital transformation programs, revamping their businesses into techcos and leveraging the latest technologies to create new monetization opportunities.

"Receiving three Gold Stevie Awards is a fantastic achievement across our portfolio," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "We are grateful to the Stevie Awards and the judges who reviewed numerous submissions and found that our offerings were worthy of these honors."

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

