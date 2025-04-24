TOKYO, Apr 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has announced an investment in the "Geodesic Alliance Fund, L.P." (hereafter, "the Fund"), a fund managed by the U.S. venture capital (VC) firm "Geodesic Investments, L.L.C." (hereafter, "Geodesic"), with the aim of strengthening its business in the area of economic security, including space, submarine cables, cyber security and national defense.In the United States, private-sector-led innovation is progressing under a thriving startup ecosystem. In addition to private funds, government agencies in the U.S. are also actively investing and public-private partnerships that incorporate consumer technologies are deepening, leading the world in investment, technology development, and commercialization.Geodesic, whose founding partner John V. Roos is a former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, is a rare venture capital firm that has both an investment team with expertise in the field of startups and a team that supports the promotion of collaboration between Japanese companies and international startups. The Fund is managed by Geodesic and invests in startups, mainly in the United States, specializing in the field of economic security.Through this investment, NEC will gain a better understanding of the latest industry and technological trends in areas such as space, submarine cables, cyber security and national defense, and will apply this to its future business strategies. Moreover, by quickly identifying and collaborating with startups that have excellent technological capabilities, NEC will be strengthening its future business competitiveness.NEC provides a wide range of solutions in the economic security domain and develops advanced technologies to support these solutions. Going forward, NEC will continue to create social value through co-creation with external parties while leveraging its extensive domain knowledge and technological capabilities, thereby contributing to the realization of a society in which all people can share a sense of peace and assurance.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.