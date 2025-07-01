Awards Recognize Successful Outcomes for Operator in Operational Efficiency, Time to Delivery and Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received FutureNet World and FutureNet MENA awards for Service Orchestration with its customer e& UAE. The awards, which were presented in London and Dubai during events in May, recognize the most innovative automated service orchestration solution.

Netcracker's E2E Service Orchestration Solution was selected by e& UAE as a strategic driver of transformation to redefine how services are designed, provisioned, assured and managed across multiple network domains. Today, the solution is drastically reducing service delivery timelines, automating services at scale and driving new levels of customer experience for the leading Middle Eastern operator.

The successful deployment gave e& UAE a new way to operate services and a path to autonomous networking across the business. Netcracker's E2E Service Orchestration features significant innovations, including AI-native automation, dynamic programmability and intent-based processing, as well as empowering e& UAE's customers with full visibility and control of their services.

"We congratulate Netcracker for its innovative solutions that address the real-world challenges operators are facing as they continue on their digital transformation journeys," said Giles Cummings, Founder and CEO of FutureNet World. "Netcracker's success with its customers really impressed the judging panel, and we are delighted to recognize their pioneering solutions and implementations."

"It is an incredible achievement to receive these awards from FutureNet, and we are very proud of the recognition of our work with e& UAE," said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "These awards validate our strategy and successes in complex digital transformation programs around the world and specifically on a major project that has led to proven positive outcomes for the operator and its customers."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

