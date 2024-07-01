

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing activity witnessed a deeper deterioration in June amid worsening demand conditions, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The headline AIB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 47.4 in June, down from a near-stabilized reading of 49.8. Any score below 50 indicates a sectoral contraction.



Further, the latest downturn was the most marked since July 2023.



Both output and new orders fell sharply in June, with the latter contracting to the greatest extent in almost a year. In line with falling output, firms also reduced their purchasing activity.



Ongoing falls in output made it difficult to retain staff numbers in June as the rate of job creation broadly stalled after May's eight-month high.



On the price front, input price inflation rose to a three-month high in June amid higher raw material and supplier prices. As a result, firms increased their selling prices at the quickest rate in fourteen months.



