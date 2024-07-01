

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The latest poll following the U.S. presidential debate suggests American voters' rising concern over whether incumbent Joe Biden has the cognitive health enough to serve a second term.



72 percent of registered voters, including Democrats, say they don't believe Biden possesses the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, according to a CBS News/YouGov weekend poll.



This is 7 percent increase from the 65 percent who said the same in a poll held on June 9.



When the same question was asked about Biden's presidential rival Donald Trump, only 49 percent of voters said they believe the former president does not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president.



50 percent of the respondents said Trump has the mental and cognitive health to serve as president. In Biden's case, only 27 percent were of this opinion, the poll results show.



In an alarming line of thought from the electorate for the Biden campaign, 45 percent of registered Democrats who took part in the poll said they prefer an alternative for Biden as the party candidate for president.



The Democrats are concerned over Biden's ability to campaign than his decision-making as president.



86 percent of responders cite age as the reason why Biden should not run for re-election. Biden is the nation's oldest serving President at 81, while Trump turned 78 last month.



In contrast, there is a wider acceptability among Republicans for Trump as the GOP candidate.



The new poll reflected how much Biden's performance impacted voters' views of him taken after the two presidential candidates' first face-to-face showdown of the 2024 election was organized by CNN in Atlanta Thursday night.



Biden stumbled at many stages of the 90-minute debate while Trump appeared more confident though using multiple falsehoods in attacking his rival.



In aspects such as presenting ideas clearly, appearing more presidential, inspiring more confidence, and explaining plans and policies, Trump received more votes than his opponent in the poll.



First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama were among top Democrats who have reportedly acknowledged it was not Biden's best campaign performance, but none of them agreed to calls for him to step aside to make way for a better candidate.



