

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) has reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit titled Antara Capital Master Fund LP, Corbin ERISA Opportunity Fund Ltd. and Corbin Opportunity Fund, L.P. v. Bombardier Inc., et al. The company said the settlement resolves the lawsuit completely and avoids the distraction, expenses and uncertainty associated with any litigation. Bombardier said the settlement is not material to its financial results or consolidated cash position.



The lawsuit is pending in New York State Supreme Court, Commercial Division New York County since January 2022. The settlement will become effective following satisfaction of customary conditions which may take a few days.



