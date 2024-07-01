

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Monday said the Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted priority reviews for the company's two New Drug Applications for crinecerfont for the treatment of children, adolescents and adults with congenital adrenal hyperplasia.



Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of genetic conditions that affect the adrenal glands. It impedes a child's normal growth and development.



The NDA's included a capsule formulation as well as an oral solution formulation of crinecerfont, for which decisions are expected on December 29 and December 30, 2024, respectively.



If approved, crinecerfont would be the first new treatment option for CAH in 70 years.



