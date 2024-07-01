

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV), a pharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that Robert Michael has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and has joined the Board with effect from July 1.



As announced earlier, Michael succeeds Richard Gonzalez, who has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Board.



Michael previously served as Chief Operating Officer of AbbVie and has been a longstanding member of AbbVie's Executive Leadership Team.



