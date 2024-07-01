

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A softening in PCE-based inflation in the U.S. on expected lines lifted sentiment across global markets. However cautious optimism prevails ahead of key events like Fed Chair Powell's speech on Tuesday, the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday as well as the monthly jobs data on Friday.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the positive zone. European benchmarks are also trading higher, with the French benchmark rallying emphatically after the first-round vote. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index declined while the USD/JPY pair continued to trade above the 160 level. Bond yields continued to harden. Demand hopes and better-than-expected PMI updates from China lifted crude oil prices. Gold rallied amidst the Dollar's retreat. Cryptocurrencies surged ahead.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,217.50, up 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,474.90, up 0.26% Germany's DAX at 18,304.25, up 0.38% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,192.44, up 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 7,592.41, up 1.51% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,938.95, up 0.92% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,606.00, up 0.12% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,750.70, down 0.22% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,994.73, up 0.92% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,722.32, up 0.03% (June 28)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0743, up 0.28% GBP/USD at 1.2670, up 0.22% USD/JPY at 161.12, up 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.6673, up 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.3690, up 0.10% Dollar Index at 105.65, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.413%, up 1.62% Germany at 2.5655%, up 3.16% France at 3.312%, up 0.64% U.K. at 4.2615%, up 2.02% Japan at 1.054%, down 0.66%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $85.53, up 0.62%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $82.02, up 0.59%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,347.05, up 0.32%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,630.33, up 1.92% Ethereum at $3,456.98, up 2.09% BNB at $577.51, up 0.51% Solana at $146.09, up 3.66% XRP at $0.4819, up 2.07%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX