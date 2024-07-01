

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight this week. Investors might be waiting for remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 94.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 47.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished lower on Friday. The Nasdaq slid 126.08 points or 0.7 percent to 17,732.60 and the S&P 500 fell 22.39 points or 0.4 percent to 5,460.48. The narrower Dow posted a more modest loss, edging down 45.20 points or 0.1 percent to 39,118.86. On the economic front, the PMI Manufacturing Final for June will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 51.7, while it was up 51.7 in the prior month.



The ISM Manufacturing Index for June is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 49.1, while it was up 48.7 in May.



The Commerce Department's Construction spending for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks eked out modest gains on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.92 percent to 2,994.73.



Japanese markets edged up slightly. The Nikkei average closed up 0.12 percent at 39,631.06. The broader Topix index settled 0.52 percent higher at 2,824.88.



Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.22 percent to 7,750.70. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.27 percent lower at 7,992.30.



