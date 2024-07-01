

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Three Mexican illegal migrants died in scorching heat in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



The migrants are suspected to be smuggled by transnational criminal organizations for money, CBP said.



CBP agents in Ajo, Arizona, found the bodies of two men and a girl in an area called Sheep Mountain in the desert early Wednesday after they were alerted to an activation of a Rescue Beacon.



A surviving member of the migrant group was rescued.



The bodies were taken to the Pima County Medical Examiners by Pima County Sheriff's Department. CBP said it notified the Mexican Consulate about the incident.



Tucson Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre warned against soliciting the services of smuggling organizations to enter the United States illegally along the Southern border.



Smugglers encourage migrants to cross the border claiming it is safe, and abandon them in remote and dangerous areas. Many people who tried to cross the border to the the United States through desert regions with the help of criminal organizations have died of dehydration and heat stroke.



'The terrain along the border is extreme, the relentless summer heat is severe, and remote areas where smugglers bring migrants is unforgiving,' Torre said.



He warned that the borders are not open to irregular migration, and people should not attempt to make the dangerous journey.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX