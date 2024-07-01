Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils June 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its June 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"The time is now to leverage the unique seasonal opportunity that summer presents for podcast advertising. Summer is a powerful window for brands to reach and connect with valuable audiences in their screenless moments. As audiences embrace the outdoors and travel - so too should the ads," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn. "Summer's leisurely pace encourages longer, uninterrupted listening, leading to higher ad recall and conversion rates. To maximize relevance and engagement, advertisers should align campaigns with summer themes like travel, outdoor adventure, seasonal sales, and back-to-school."

June 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn Ads, which provides comprehensive podcast advertising solutions for creators, advertisers, and agencies. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across Libsyn Ads' network of thousands of shows.

For June 2024, the average CPM rate for a 60-second ad spot was $21.90, which represents an increase compared with the May 2024 CPM rate of $21.63. The June 2024 CPM rate was slightly below the prior year June 2023 CPM rate of $21.96.

The three highest CPM categories in June based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $29

Business: $24

Education: $24

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Fiction, Kids & Family, and TV & Film, which averaged around the high teens to low 20s in June.

Libsyn Ads is the top one-stop destination for brands and agencies to access high quality, brand-safe, engaging podcast content at scale. With hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, advertisers can tap into Libsyn Ads' highly sought-after podcast advertising inventory, as well as benefit from its unmatched specialist expertise, advanced targeting solutions, outcome-based measurement capabilities, and brand safety and suitability tools. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on the Libsyn Ads website at: https://advertising.libsyn.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.comor investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

