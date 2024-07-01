

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Fielmann Group (FLMNF.PK) announced it has closed on its acquisition of Shopko Optical. It will contribute six months of business sales in the current year. Shopko Optical's fiscal 2024 profit contribution is expected to be limited, Fielmann noted. Russ Steinhorst, former CEO of Shopko Optical, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fielmann USA.



The Fielmann Group raised sales outlook for 2024 proportionally to around 2.3 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of around 2.2 billion euros. EBITDA margin remains in line with previously issued guidance, the Group said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX