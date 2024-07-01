

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing activity continued to remain in the expansion zone, though the growth eased amid signs of a stalling demand environment, the survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The Nevi Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.7 in June from 52.5 in the previous month. However, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The growth in new orders softened from a 25-month high in May, partly linked to a renewed decline in international sales. As a result, production volumes increased at a slower pace.



Firms continued to raise their workforce numbers in June, reflecting output requirements and plans for growth. Meanwhile, purchasing activity decreased again amid intentional stock clearing.



On the price front, input price inflation rose slightly to the sharpest seen for just shy of a year and a-half. The increase was driven by higher raw material prices and wage pressures. As a result, selling prices showed the strongest rise in fifteen months.



