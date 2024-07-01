

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ATI Inc. (ATI), a global producer and seller of specialty materials and intricate components, announced on Monday the promotion of Kimberly Fields as President and Chief Executive Officer. Fields takes over from Robert, who transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board.



Fields said, 'we're executing on a clear strategy, with tremendous capabilities and strong customer partnerships.'



Having served as ATI's Chief Operating Officer since 2022, Fields assumed the role of President in July 2023.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX