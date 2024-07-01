TOKYO, July 1, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, has received three awards from e& for its leadership and innovation in e&'s digital transformation and the two companies' long-standing partnership strength.The awards granted to NEC include the following:- The Partner of the Year Award signifies NEC's role as a leader of innovation and reflects the trust and collaboration fostered with e&.- The Value Creation Award recognizes NEC's ability to generate value through innovative solutions that exceed market expectations.- The Project Delivery Award acknowledges NEC's outstanding project execution and delivery, further cementing its reputation for excellence.e& has been a catalyst for growth in the Middle East's tech sector, championing connectivity and innovation to digitally empower societies. NEC, as an open system integrator, has been instrumental in supporting e& in their digital transformation journey by offering an extensive array of solutions and services spanning from network infrastructure to B2B services. The partnership between NEC and e& is a powerful alliance, poised to set new benchmarks and continue to lead the digital future.As NEC celebrates these achievements, the company remains focused on the future, where its partnership with e& will continue to redefine the boundaries of innovation."Our partners are one of the main reasons for e&'s growth to date, which has led to the group being recognised as the fastest growing tech brand in the MEA region. We see in each partnership a wide range of opportunities that allow us to apply innovation, adopt the latest technologies, and work together to explore new areas through research and development to harness the best services and products. NEC's commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration has significantly contributed to our ability to deliver exceptional services to our customers and stay ahead in the highly competitive market," commented Saeed Al Zarooni, Group Chief Procurement Officer, e&."e&'s commitment to excellence and willingness to work closely with NEC has been instrumental in our joint success," commented Tamer Bdran, Senior Vice President, Business Unit Head of Telecom Services, Digital Government & Managing Director of NEC's UAE office. "We look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration and achieving greater milestones together in the future."About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com or NEC's Network Solutions at https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/5g/index.html.About e&e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Boasting impressive financial figures for 2023, with consolidated net revenue reaching a staggering AED 53.8 billion and consolidated net profit surging to AED 10.3 billion, the Group's impeccable credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success.Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, the Group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 32 countries, including STARZPLAY and Careem Everything app across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry.Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies.The Group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, we strive to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences.At e&, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives.To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.