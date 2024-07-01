Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Named One of the Most Community-Minded Companies by Points of Light for 11th Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / For the 11th year, Points of Light has named Comcast NBCUniversal to The Civic 50, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. Comcast NBCUniversal is one of only a small number of companies that have consistently achieved such high marks in the program's 12-year history.

"The way we invest in and support our communities is such an important part of who we are at Comcast NBCUniversal," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. "It's an honor to be named to The Civic 50, and to work with partners and teammates who are doing such great work to help make our communities stronger and our future brighter."

Comcast NBCUniversal's longstanding commitment to driving positive social impact includes Project UP, our $1 billion digital equity and economic mobility initiative that's opening doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators. During another impactful year of collaboration and community investment, we worked to build a future of unlimited possibilities by helping more people gain the connectivity, skills and resources needed to thrive in our digital world.

In 2023, we partnered with the National Skills Coalition?to help local and state leaders bridge existing workforce development programs with federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act funding - highlighting the role digital skills and workforce development programs play in closing the digital divide. We grew our network of Digital Navigators - trusted individuals trained to help people build digital skills, get a device, and leverage other resources. We also expanded our support of college- and career-readiness programs, in 2023 granting more than $25 million to community organizations that provide skill building, job training and other career development offerings to ensure children and adults have the resources and?support needed to build a stronger, more equitable workforce.

Comcast NBCUniversal's commitment to community also includes our year-round employee volunteer and engagement programs. In 2023, over 16,000 employees engaged in volunteer efforts and board service dedicating nearly 130,000 volunteer hours. In addition, through our matching gift program, employees raised approximately $6 million in donations supporting community organizations nationwide.

The Civic 50 is an initiative of Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. Determined by an annual survey, the list serves as a benchmarking tool and platform for sharing best practices in the corporate citizenship sector.





