

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has imposed a new set of sanctions against Belarus, in view of its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.



The close integration of the Russian and Belarusian economies has helped Belarusian government circumvent existing EU sanctions against Russia. This new set of sanctions against Belarus mirrors several of the measures already imposed on Russia, making EU sanctions against Russia more effective, The European Commission said.



The new measures are tailored in view of the specific characteristics of EU-Belarus trade and affect various sectors of the Belarusian economy, including trade, services and transport. This allows for an effective strategy in combating circumvention, while ensuring that the measures are proportionate to the level of Belarus' involvement in the Ukraine war.



Export restrictions on dual use and advanced technology goods have been extended and new restrictions have been introduced on goods which could contribute to the enhancement of Belarusian industrial capacities, as well as maritime navigation equipment, oil refining technology and certain luxury goods.



Imports of gold and diamonds as well as goods allowing Belarus to diversify its sources of revenue to EU member countries have been prohibited.



The provision of services to Belarus, its government and related entities is now restricted, including accounting, auditing, engineering and advertising services.



Restrictions have been extended to include the use of trailers or semi-trailers registered in Belarus. In addition, the existing prohibition to transport goods by road in the EU, including transit, now also applies to EU companies owned 25 percent or more by Belarusian persons.



