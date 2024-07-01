Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
WKN: 873839 | ISIN: FR0000033003 | Ticker-Symbol: TOX
01.07.24
08:09 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2024 17:58 Uhr
Touax: Touax Container reloads its Capex lines

PRESS RELEASE Paris, July 1st, 2024 - 5.45 pm

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Touax Container reloads its Capex lines

TOUAX announces the implementation of new Capex lines of USD 50 million for a period of two years, with an option to increase by a further USD 15 million.

With this renewed financing capacity, Touax Container is well positioned to take advantage of new investment opportunities. Leasing demand has picked up since the Red Sea's events, and the Container division's utilisation rate has increased to 97.1%.

Financing is granted by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., ING Bank N.V and NIBC Bank N.V.

TOUAX was advised by Stephenson Harwood Paris and the lenders by Watson Farley & Williams Singapore.

UPCOMING DATES

  • September 18, 2024: Videoconference presentation of the half-year results, in French
  • September 19, 2024: Videoconference presentation of the half-year results, in English
  • November 14, 2024: Q3 2024 revenue from activities

The TOUAX Group leases tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) every day throughout the world on its own behalf and on behalf of investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of Europe's leading leasing companies for this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT Compartment C (ISIN Code FR0000033003) and is included in the CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information: www.touax.com

Your contacts :

TOUAXSEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com Tel : +33 1 56 88 11 22 +33 1 46 96 18 00

Attachment

  • 2024.06.28 Touax press release - TCAF financing (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2705709-6834-4aac-8bbb-03fb9d07c167)

