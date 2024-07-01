Investar Holding Corporation Rejoins Russell 3000 Index

Investar Holding Corporation ("Investar") (Nasdaq:ISTR), the holding company of Investar Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), announced that it has rejoined the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on Monday, July 1st, as part of the 2024 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution.

The Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of the end of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Investar's President and Chief Executive Officer John D'Angelo commented:

"We are honored to rejoin the Russell 3000® Index alongside some of the top performing companies in the U.S. This notable designation demonstrates our commitment to long-term shareholder value and the continued execution of our strategic plans. We believe our inclusion will increase liquidity in our stock and drive greater awareness of Investar as an attractive investment to investment managers and institutional investors."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, approximately $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 28 branch locations serving Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama. At March 31, 2024, the Bank had 323 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.8 billion.

