

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent publication in JAMA, it was revealed that the rates of lung cancer screening in the United States are falling below recommended levels.



According to research by The American Cancer Society, fewer than 20% of individuals at high risk for developing lung cancer are adhering to the suggested annual screening schedule.



The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) introduced screening guidelines in 2014, identifying individuals aged 50-80 with a history of smoking a pack a day for at least 20 years as high-risk candidates. The goal is for these high-risk individuals to undergo yearly CT scans for early detection, as early detection significantly improves survival rates.



Priti Bandi, PhD, a study author and director of risk factors and screening research at the American Cancer Society, highlighted the study's role in addressing gaps in data on the effectiveness of screening protocols. Monitoring screening rates is crucial, as timely detection significantly impacts lung cancer mortality rates. Bandi also emphasized the importance of timely detection, emphasizing that lung cancer continues to be a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.



'While the primary purpose is to look for lung nodules, a CT scan can also help identify lung diseases such as COPD or coronary calcification,' said Santini. 'You need to get the most out of these visits.'



Bandi called for state and national initiatives to improve access to comprehensive cancer screenings, including lung cancer screening.



Dr. Fernando Santini, a thoracic oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, highlighted the challenges of patient education and access to screening facilities, as well as insurance and reimbursement obstacles. Both Bandi and Santini stressed that structural issues, such as the availability of specialized facilities and trained professionals, must be addressed to facilitate widespread screening, during an interview with Verywell.



