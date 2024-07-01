

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory to notify healthcare providers, public health authorities, and the public about the increasing risk of dengue virus in the United States.



So far till June 24, 'countries in the Americas reported more than 9.7 million dengue cases, twice as many as in all of 2023 (4.6 million cases),' CDC said. Puerto Rico declared a health emergency with 1,498 dengue cases, whereas 745 cases have been identified among U.S. travelers.



The CDC advised healthcare providers to monitor people with fever if they have visited areas with frequent or continuous dengue transmission, order appropriate diagnostic tests, spread awareness about the illness, and report to public health authorities on time.



Further, the agency is implementing certain steps to address the increasing risk of dengue, such as launching a program-led emergency response, providing regular updates about dengue, expanding laboratory capacity, collaborating with State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Health Departments, and educating public about precautionary measures.



The CDC also urged people to prevent mosquito bites, control entry of mosquitos at home by properly covering doors and windows, seek medical care, and follow appropriate measures to prevent the illness while traveling.



