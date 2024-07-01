

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to integrate Apple Intelligence into the Vision Pro headset in the foreseeable future, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his 'Power On' newsletter.



The device is said to have ample memory capacity to support on-device Apple Intelligence features, including notification summaries, writing tools, and a new version of Siri.



Apple's user interface design team is working to ensure that Apple Intelligence is suitable for a mixed-reality setting. Additionally, the company must ensure it has enough cloud-computing resources to support the additional devices.



Gurman also mentioned that Apple is introducing a new 'Go Deeper' option in its in-store demonstrations, which will involve testing office functionalities, watching videos, and showcasing the Dual Loop band that wraps around the wearers' heads. This band contrasts with the Solo Loop band, which some users find uncomfortable.



Looking toward the future, Gurman predicts that Apple Intelligence will become increasingly integral to Apple devices and will be a cornerstone of its operations. He suggests that Apple Intelligence will receive more frequent updates compared to services like iCloud, aligning more closely with the company's hardware and software release schedules.



