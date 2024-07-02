

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eshallgo Inc, a office solution provider in China, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1.25 million Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4 per Class A ordinary share, for total gross proceeds of $5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



The Class A ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'EHGO' on July 2, 2024.



The company has granted the underwriters of the Offering an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the underwriting agreement, to purchase up to an additional 187,500 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering is expected to close on July 3, 2024.



US Tiger Securities Inc. and Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC are acting as co-underwriters for the Offering.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX