

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) reported net return before tax of 401.19 million pounds for the year to 30 April 2024 compared to a loss of 65.85 million pounds, last year. Net return per share was 177.75 pence compared to a loss of 29.77 pence.



On a revenue basis, net return before tax declined to 10.34 million pounds from 12.27 million pounds, prior year. On a revenue basis, net return per share was 3.68 pence compared to 4.70 pence.



Total income for the period declined to 29.89 million pounds from 30.21 million pounds, last year.



