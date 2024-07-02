

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK), a British supermarket chain, Tuesday said its total retail sales for the first quarter increased 2.1 percent from last year. Excluding fuel, sales grew 2.3 percent.



On a like-for-like basis, sales growth was 2.4 percent, while excluding fuel, sales increased 2.7 percent.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect full-year underlying operating profit of between 1.010 billion pounds and 1.060 billion pounds.



Sainsbury expects to return at least 250 million pounds to shareholders once the sale of Sainsbury's Bank's Core Banking Business to NatWest is complete and the future model for Argos Financial Services is in place, the company said in a statement.



