

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-week low of 1.3756 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 2-week low of 1.4764 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3735 and 1.4749, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged down to 117.50 from an early high of 117.68.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 1.49 against the euro and against the yen.



