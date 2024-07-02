

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined sharply in June, the labor ministry reported Tuesday.



The number of people out of work decreased sharply by 46,783 or 1.79 percent from the previous month.



Registered unemployment totaled 2.56 million, which was the lowest since August 2008.



Compared to the same period last year, unemployment fell by 127,775 people or 4.75 percent.



Data showed that the registered unemployment rate fell in all sectors in June. Registered unemployment in services declined by 37,025 and by 4,388 in industry. In construction, the decrease was 2,954 and it was down by 267 in the farm sector.



Data showed that unemployment among young people decreased 3,939 in June from the previous month.



