Sareum Holdings has announced positive top-line data from the Phase Ia clinical trial for SDC-1801, its lead asset, a novel TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor targeting autoimmune conditions. The results, which include data from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) arm, reiterate the drug-supportive safety profile and once-daily dosing potential, complementing the preliminary data released in February 2024. Notably, no significant change in serum creatinine levels (which tends to affect kidney function) was observed in SDC-1801 treatment, a potential limitation of the TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor category leader, brepocitinib, as seen in several clinical trials. Full, unblinded data from the Phase I study will be available in Q324 and will potentially be followed by a Phase IIa study in psoriasis patients.

