

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL) said on Tuesday that it has temporarily stopped the construction of the biofuel plant at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam.



Shell aims to address several challenges and ensure the future competitiveness of the plant in light of current market conditions, it said in a statement.



Huibert Vigeveno, Director Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions at Shell, said: 'Pausing construction now will give us the time to assess the most commercial path forward for the project.'



