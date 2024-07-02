

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Ld (BVC.L), a provider of technologies for networking and medical lab systems, said on Tuesday that it has partnered with a 'significant global technology, engineering and defence group' to deliver BATM's advanced cybersecurity solution to commercial markets.



The partner has operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S.



The collaboration is expected to boost BATM's commercial market entry by providing worldwide distribution networks.



Over the next two years, BATM will receive a minimum of $2.1 million from the Partner for the product customization phase and the provision of an initial quantity of units.



The Group will deliver the units to the Partner by the end of the first-half of 2025.



'BATM's encryption platform is a hardware and software solution that secures data-in-transit at high speeds across a network. It incorporates the Group's hardware security module, which provides enhanced hardware-based protection of encryption keys, which is becoming increasingly important due to the growing number of attacks targeting weak links in the supply chain, such as the equipment vendors,' BATM said in a statement.



