

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. commanders in Europe have placed U.S. defense bases in the continent in a higher state of alert.



Announcing this at a news conference, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the threat level was raised in response to 'a combination of factors and not related to a single threat.'



Those factors could impact the safety and security of service members and their families based in the region, she told reporters.



She did not elaborate on intelligence matters.



'U.S. European Command is taking steps to increase vigilance for our service members, their families and our facilities. This was done out of an abundance of caution. I won't get into more specifics.'



The top Pentagon official said the precautionary measure was taken also considering a number of current and upcoming high-profile events taking place on the continent, including the 2024 European football championship and the Paris Olympic Games.



