

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Tuesday reported positive results from a second interim analysis of the Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study evaluating Carvykti compared to standard therapies for the treatment of patients with relapsed or lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma after one prior line of therapy.



Results from the interim analysis showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) for patients treated with Carvykti versus standard therapies, the company said in a statement. Further, safety data were consistent with the approved label.



