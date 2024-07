MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier, Inc. (BBD-B.TO) announced Tuesday it expects its supply contracts to be maintained to the highest standards of quality and performance.



The company remains actively engaged with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) as part of ordinary course of business under existing contracts.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX