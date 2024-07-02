

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of passengers aboard an an Air Europa flight were injured in severe turbulence on Monday.



The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was flying from Spain's capital Madrid to Uruguayan capital Montevideo when the incident occurred.



The Flight UX045 was diverted and made an emergency landing in Brazil.



'Our flight UX045 bound for Montevideo has been diverted to the Natal airport (in Brazil) due to strong turbulence. The plane has landed normally and those who sustained different types of injuries are already being treated,' Spanish airline said on X.



Between 30 and 40 passengers were injured, many of them sustaining fractures and injuries to their arms, faces, and legs, reports quoting passengers said.



A video that turned viral shows one of the passengers thrown into the overhead baggage area during the turbulence being pulled down by fellow passengers.



Air Europa said that passengers who were travelling on the ill-fated plane and stranded in Brazil will be taken to their original destination on another plane that left Madrid.



